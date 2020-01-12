Trump backs Iranian protesters, tells regime 'world is watching'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday voiced support to the Iranian people, as anti-government protesters have called for ousting the regime, and have torn the picture of Qassem Soleimani, top Iranian general, after Iran admitted shooting down a Ukrainian plane by mistake, killing all 176 people aboard.

"To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage."

"The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching."



