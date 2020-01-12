US threatens Iraq to cut off Iraq's access to key central bank account

The Trump administration has threatened to shut off Iraq's access to a key central banking account if U.S. troops are forced to with drawn from the country, according to a new report.

The State Department warned that Iraq's access to its main account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York could be shut off if the Iraqi government asks American troops to leave, Iraqi officials told the Wall Street Journal.

The account is used to collect revenue from Iraq's overseas oil sales, and shutting off access to it could quickly cripple the country's economy and its government's ability to provide basic services.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com on Saturday. The U.S. currently has some 5,300 troops in Iraq.