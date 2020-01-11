Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 12 January 2020
Breaking
US threatens Iraq to cut off Iraq's access to key central bank account Iran pledges to return victims bodies home, prosecute 'culprits' Ukraine's president Iraq's PM meets with senior Kurdistan Region officials in Erbil visit Nearly 300,000 Syrians displaced from Idlib since mid-December Anger in Iran after Tehran admits it accidentally shot down Ukrainian plane Photos taken by US forces show aftermath of strike that killed Soleimani Canada: Ukrainian Airlines flight shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile Iran will Take Harsher Revenge Soon-IRGC Iraq oil ministry denies China's CNPC pulls staff from West Qurna oilfield 65 killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral in Iran
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 11 January 2020 11:51 PM

Iraq's PM meets with senior Kurdistan Region officials in Erbil visit

MB-MAHDI (2)

Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi, and an accompanying delegation, discussed Iraq's current political and security turmoil, as well as Erbil-Baghdad ties, during meetings with top Kurdistan Region officials on Saturday.

Upon his arrival in Erbil, Abdul Mahdi was received by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

 

In the meeting, President Nechirvan Barzani “reiterated that Iraq should not become a battleground for settling rivalries among regional and international powers” amid ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, a statement on the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Presidency website read.

Both leaders agreed that all sides must work together to de-escalate the tensions and work toward stability and security in Iraq, it added.

Further cooperation and coordination between Peshmerga and Iraqi security forces, particularly in the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad, to prevent the re-emergence of the so-called Islamic State led another part of their meeting.     
In a separate gathering on Saturday, Abdul Mahdi met his Kurdistan Region counterpart, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

 

“Both sides highlighted the need to de-escalate tensions in the region and prevent Iraq from becoming a battlefield for external conflicts,” a statement the Kurdish prime minister’s office released said. “They agreed that Iraq should maintain a balanced relationship with all countries.”

During the meeting, both Prime Minister Barzani and Abdul Mahdi stressed the need to develop a “stronger and mutually beneficial relationship between Erbil and Baghdad,” emphasizing the importance of dialogue to reach an understanding on outstanding issues.

Both sides also “reaffirmed their commitment to implement the agreements already reached between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal Government of Iraq, which will benefit all Iraqis.”

Related Stories
Read
23279754-7876933-image-a-38_1578773236220

US threatens Iraq to cut off Iraq's access to key central bank account 12 January 2020 12:06 AM

Capture

Iran pledges to return victims bodies home, prosecute 'culprits' Ukraine's president 11 January 2020 11:55 PM

tarek

Salih urges developing relations with Oman, congratulates new sultan 11 January 2020 11:42 PM

qaboos123

Iraqi president mourns passing of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said 11 January 2020 11:39 PM

Iraq PM

Abd al-Mahdi tells Kurdish leaders he does not seek 'hostility' with US 11 January 2020 10:30 PM

dc06cc51-f60e-4165-8738-859ad8d5c8e6_16x9_788x442

US condemns assassination of two Iraqi journalists 11 January 2020 06:29 PM

e16b2497-75be-4df4-afa9-b486b44b7961_16x9_788x442

Iraq PM tells Kurdish leaders he does not seek ‘hostility’ with US 11 January 2020 06:23 PM

1202011114432346172771

British amb. condemns assassination of Ahmed Abdel Samad, Safaa Ghali 11 January 2020 06:17 PM

Comments