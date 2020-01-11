Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 11 January 2020
Saturday، 11 January 2020 11:42 PM

Salih urges developing relations with Oman, congratulates new sultan

tarek

President Barham Salih sent on Saturday a cable of congratulations to the new ruler of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said after he was chosen as Oman's new Sultan.


The following is the text of congratulations. 


" His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, the Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman,


On my behalf and on behalf of Iraq's people, I am writing to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Majesty on the occasion of electing you as new Sultan of Oman.


On this occasion, I express to Your Majesty our desire as a people, President and Government of Iraq to encourage further improvement and development of fraternal ties between Iraq and Oman. As I express our hope for continued progress to reach this end so as to serve the two brotherly nations in addition to stabilize the values of cooperation, love and peace in the region.


I extend to Your Majesty my sincere wishes for good health and wellness and for more progress and successes to Oman under Your Majesty wise leadership.


With my highest regards,
Your Brother,
Barham Salih,
President of the Republic of Iraq."

