Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 12 January 2020
Saturday، 11 January 2020 10:30 PM

Abd al-Mahdi tells Kurdish leaders he does not seek 'hostility' with US

Iraq PM

Iraq's caretaker premier told Kurdish leaders on Saturday he did not seek a hostile relationship with the United States, in his first visit to the autonomous region since coming to power in 2018, AFP reported.


Prime Minister Adel Abd al-Mahdi travelled to Erbil with a delegation of top ministers and his intelligence chief.


The trip came at a time of political turmoil for Iraq, after months of anti-government rallies that saw Abd al-Mahdi resign and worsening ties with the US as Iraqi lawmakers push for a withdrawal of foreign troops. 

