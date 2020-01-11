Pompeo: Iranians fed up with regime's lies

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday published a video for Iranian protests who he said "fed up with the regime's lies," after Iran admitted shooting down the Ukrainian plane by mistake after days of denying.

"The voice of the Iranian people is clear. They are fed up with the regime’s lies, corruption, ineptitude, and brutality of the IRGC under Khamenei's kleptocracy. We stand with the Iranian people who deserve a better future."

The protesters were seen, according to Fars news agency, ripping up pictures of Qassem Soleimani, the prominent commander of the Guard's Quds Force who was killed in a US drone strike.