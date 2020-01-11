Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 11 January 2020
Saturday، 11 January 2020 09:54 PM

Truth about Iran crash could not be hidden: Zelenskiy

zelen

The findings by Ukrainian experts in Iran meant that the truth about the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane could not be concealed, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a televised address on Saturday.


He also said he had agreed with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the beginning of joint work on decoding the black boxes of the Ukrainian plane that was shot down this week. He also urged Ukraine's international partners to be united and persistent until the investigation was complete.


Iran said on Saturday its military had shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard in a "disastrous mistake", saying air defences were fired in error while on alert after Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.

