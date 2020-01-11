Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 11 January 2020
Breaking
Nearly 300,000 Syrians displaced from Idlib since mid-December Anger in Iran after Tehran admits it accidentally shot down Ukrainian plane Photos taken by US forces show aftermath of strike that killed Soleimani Canada: Ukrainian Airlines flight shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile Iran will Take Harsher Revenge Soon-IRGC Iraq oil ministry denies China's CNPC pulls staff from West Qurna oilfield 65 killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral in Iran Russia's Putin meets Assad in surprise visit to Syria Russia offers Iraq S-400 air defense system to protect airspace 35 killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral in Iran
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 11 January 2020 09:51 PM

Nearly 300,000 Syrians displaced from Idlib since mid-December

image1170x530cropped

Following the recent escalation of hostilities on the ground in the country’s northwest, Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock and the Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, painted a dire picture of the deteriorating conditions.

“Nearly 300,000 people have been displaced from southern Idlib since 12 December, according to current estimates, with children and women being the most affected”, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters in New York. “Over half of the displaced, at least 175,000, are children”.

 

He spelled out that the city of Ma’arrat An-Numan and its surrounding areas are reported to be “almost empty of civilians as families flee north to safety”.
The new displacements add to over 400,000 women, children and men who were displaced by hostilities between the end of April and early December, many of them multiple times.

Over that same period, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) recorded over 1,330 civilian deaths.

“Winter conditions are exacerbating the dire humanitarian situation”, said Mr. Haq. “Families are fleeing in torrential rain and temperatures at night are close to freezing”.

Moreover, the rain and cold are leaving those who had moved further north in an even worse situation, with many reported to be living in camps, unfinished or partially destroyed buildings, in tents, under trees and  in the open.

Humanitarian agencies have provided emergency food and cash to over 180,000 of the newly displaced, according to the deputy spokesperson.
He also flagged that additional ready-to-eat rations for more than half a million people, for up to five days, had already been pre-positioned in anticipation of further displacement.

Situation deteriorating daily

At the media stakeout before the Council met, French Ambassador Nicolas de Rivière told reporters that the United Kingdom and France called for the session to “take stock on where we are”.

“The situation in Idlib is deteriorating day after day”, he said.
“We formally condemn indiscriminate bombing by the regime and its allies”, such as civilian facilities that include a school and hospitals, and “it should stop”, underscored the French Ambassador.

He also called for the preservation of humanitarian access in both the northeast and northwest of the country.


Related Stories
Read
4

A look at some of the victims of the Iran plane crash who had roots in Canada 11 January 2020 12:45 AM

jet bp

World except Tehran think Ukrainian jet hit by Iranian missile 10 January 2020 07:56 PM

20200104_2_40163753_50920481

Soleimani’s assassination has cornered Iran 06 January 2020 05:50 PM

06E727CF-C777-4A8F-B446-8E4780518952_w1023_r1_s

Thousands Protest Iran's Influence In Iraq As Deadline For New PM Looms 22 December 2019 06:07 PM

1-10_0

Unanswered Iranian provocations in Iraq undermine US influence 22 December 2019 12:30 PM

A1-44

Iraq at ‘crossroads’ as protesters push for overhaul of ruling elite 21 December 2019 10:57 PM

6a15b934-92d0-47ae-9782-85a55097110d

Iraq's Sistani Urges Elections to End Crisis 20 December 2019 07:25 PM

Capture

Iraq at the Crossroads 19 December 2019 12:14 PM

Comments