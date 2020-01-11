Protests in Tehran following IRGC admission of Ukrainian plane atrocity

Protests have broken out in the Iranian capital Tehran against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) following its admission to downing a civilian airplane near Tehran on Wednesday, Al Arabia reported.



“IRGC, have some shame and let go of the country,” chanted the protesters in Tehran, according to videos shared online.



The protesters, who were gathered in front of Tehran’s Amir Kabir university, also shouted chants against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.