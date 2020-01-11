Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 11 January 2020
Saturday، 11 January 2020

US condemns assassination of two Iraqi journalists

The US Embassy in Baghdad denounced on Saturday the “deplorable and cowardly” assassination of journalist Ahmed Abdel Samad and cameraman Safaa Ghali in Basra last night.


“The ongoing assassinations, kidnappings, harassment, and intimidation of members of the press, social media activists, and pro-reform activists in Iraq by armed groups cannot continue to go unpunished,” the embassy’s statement said.


The statement also held the Iraqi government accountable for upholding the right to freedom of expression, protecting journalists, and ensuring that peaceful activists can practice their democratic rights without fear of reprisal.
“This can only happen if the perpetrators are found and brought to justice,” the statement added.


Iraqi journalist Ahmed Abdul Samad was assassinated in the city of Basra by unknown individuals.


He previously appeared several times on the screen of Al Arabiya and Al Hadath in covering the popular demonstrations in southern Iraq, and he provided the media outlets with many pictures and videos documenting the popular protests.


Safaa Ghali, a cameraman working for Iraq’s Dijlah TV, was also killed in the same attack.

