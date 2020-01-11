British amb. condemns assassination of Ahmed Abdel Samad, Safaa Ghali

The British Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hickey, condemned the assassination of the Degla satellite reporter, Ahmed Abdel Samad, and the channel's cameraman Safaa Ghali.



"We condemn the killing of the journalist Ahmed Abdel Samad and the photographer Safaa Ghali yesterday in Basra," Hickey said on Twitter.



He made it very important that the Iraqi authorities now start investigating this case and holding the perpetrators accountable, as no individual or group can rise above the rule of law.