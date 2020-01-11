Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday، 11 January 2020 02:45 PM

Oman's new ruler promises to keep good ties with all nations

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said

Oman’s new ruler Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said promised on Saturday to maintain the Gulf Arab state’s foreign policy which he said was built on peaceful coexistence and maintaining friendly ties with all nations. 


In a speech broadcast on state television, he also called for efforts to develop the relatively small oil producer, continuing the path of his predecessor Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

 

Sultan Qaboos, one of the Middle East’s longest serving rulers who maintained the country’s neutrality in regional struggles, died on Friday and his cousin Haitham bin Tariq al-Said was named as his successor in a smooth transition.

