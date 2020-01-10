Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 11 January 2020
Friday، 10 January 2020 08:43 PM

Elizabeth II is Seeking an Urgent Solution to the Crisis in the Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and his son William are looking for a solution for the future of Harry and his wife Megan in the royal family.

The queen asked her assistants and advisers to find a way out within days, not weeks. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they would step back from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family. According to official information published on Sussex Royal Instagramprfile Harry and Meghan want to "work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen" and plan to "balance" their time "between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages"

Buckingham Palace responded with a statement saying:

"Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.

"We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."
