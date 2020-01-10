Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 10 January 2020
Canada: Ukrainian Airlines flight shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile Iran will Take Harsher Revenge Soon-IRGC Iraq oil ministry denies China's CNPC pulls staff from West Qurna oilfield 65 killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral in Iran Russia's Putin meets Assad in surprise visit to Syria Russia offers Iraq S-400 air defense system to protect airspace 35 killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral in Iran US Slams Russia, China For Blocking UN Statement On Embassy Attack Germany to withdraw some of its troops from Iraq There has been no decision to leave Iraq: Pentagon's chief
Friday، 10 January 2020 05:46 PM

European Union affirms need to preserve Iraqi's sovereignty

President Barham Salih welcomed on Wednesday in Baghdad European Union Ambassador to Iraq, Martin Huth.


Both sides placed emphasis on safeguarding Iraq's sovereignty, security and stability. Armed conflicts should be avoided in Iraq and the Middle East as well, they asserted.


The President pointed out that Iraqis were committed to their country's unity and security as they rejected Iraq to be a place for conflicts and tensions. There is a need to exercise restraint in addition to the dialogue and reason which have to be used to deal with the current events, he underscored.

 

Ambassador Huth, in turn, reiterated the European Union's support for the stability and security of Iraq, stressing the importance of joint action by all regional and international parties to establish peace and stability in the region.

