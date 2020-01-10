Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 10 January 2020
Breaking
Canada: Ukrainian Airlines flight shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile Iran will Take Harsher Revenge Soon-IRGC Iraq oil ministry denies China's CNPC pulls staff from West Qurna oilfield 65 killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral in Iran Russia's Putin meets Assad in surprise visit to Syria Russia offers Iraq S-400 air defense system to protect airspace 35 killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral in Iran US Slams Russia, China For Blocking UN Statement On Embassy Attack Germany to withdraw some of its troops from Iraq There has been no decision to leave Iraq: Pentagon's chief
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 10 January 2020 05:42 PM

Iraq, UK highlight need for coordination to avoid conflicts

uk1

Meeting with Stephen Hickey, British Ambassador to Iraq on Wednesday in Baghdad, President Barham Salih highlighted the importance of continuous coordination and joint work which would prevent conflicts and wars from being occurred in Iraq and the region.


Furthermore, collaboration and partnership will be needed to promote regional and international peace and security, he added.


 Violation of Iraq's sovereignty must be halted as well as Iraq must not be turned into a battleground to settle scores for regional and international states, the President said.


Ambassador Hickey pledged his country's support for Iraq's sovereignty and stability, noting the importance of exercising restraint, urging efforts to restart positive dialogue to find a way to de-escalate the crisis instead of further exacerbation of the situation which is sweeping the region.

Related Stories
Read
eu

European Union affirms need to preserve Iraqi's sovereignty 10 January 2020 05:46 PM

120204115520555360882

Australian bushfires force 240,000 people to flee as heat and winds fan flames Save 10 January 2020 03:43 PM

trump bp

Trump says Soleimani, others planned to 'blow up' US embassy in Iraq 10 January 2020 03:06 PM

turk

Salih, Turkish FM discuss regional developments 10 January 2020 01:28 AM

ambs

Salih meets ambassadors of France, UK, Germany 10 January 2020 01:26 AM

us army1

US military eyes adjustments after Iran surprises with attack in Iraq: official 10 January 2020 01:23 AM

king salman

Saudi Arabia condemns "Iran's violation of Iraqi sovereignty": State TV 09 January 2020 11:35 PM

rocket

Rocket falls near Iraqi base housing US troops: police sources 09 January 2020 11:30 PM

Comments