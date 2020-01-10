Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 10 January 2020
Breaking
Canada: Ukrainian Airlines flight shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile Iran will Take Harsher Revenge Soon-IRGC Iraq oil ministry denies China's CNPC pulls staff from West Qurna oilfield 65 killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral in Iran Russia's Putin meets Assad in surprise visit to Syria Russia offers Iraq S-400 air defense system to protect airspace 35 killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral in Iran US Slams Russia, China For Blocking UN Statement On Embassy Attack Germany to withdraw some of its troops from Iraq There has been no decision to leave Iraq: Pentagon's chief
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 10 January 2020 05:06 PM

Dutch FM: Iranian missile likely shot down Ukraine jet

crash

It was very likely that an Iranian missile shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, the Dutch foreign minister said on Friday, adding that the European Union's next steps would depend on how Tehran reacts to the results of an investigation, Reuters reported.


"It is indeed very likely that the plane has been shot down by Iranian missiles," Stef Blok told reporters ahead of an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.
Asked whether Iran should be sanctioned, Blok said: "It depends on the Iranian reaction (to the outcome of independent analysis) on what should be the next steps."

Related Stories
Read
2

IS Attacks Iraqi Police Checkpoint in South of Kirkuk 10 January 2020 04:25 PM

1

Bus plunges into Iranian ravine killing at least 19 people, reports say 10 January 2020 04:18 PM

lna bp

Haftar vows to continue military offensive in Tripoli 10 January 2020 03:17 PM

uk

Britain advises against all travel to Iran 10 January 2020 02:58 PM

120204115520555360882

Canada: Ukrainian Airlines flight shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile 10 January 2020 11:01 AM

canada

Canada PM says evidence indicates Iran shot down Ukraine jet 09 January 2020 11:52 PM

trump

Trump says he has approved increased US sanctions on Iran 09 January 2020 11:33 PM

EN090v_W4AAisOx

Iran will Take Harsher Revenge Soon-IRGC 09 January 2020 03:02 PM

Comments