IS Attacks Iraqi Police Checkpoint in South of Kirkuk

A checkpoint of the Iraqi federal police in south of disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk came under an armed attack by the Islamic State (IS) militants overnight on Thursday.



BasNews has learned that the attack took place near Tobzawa village in Diquq subdistrict, south of Kirkuk.



At least two policemen were injured after they engaged the attacking jihadists.



It was not clear if any IS militants were killed or injured in the fight.