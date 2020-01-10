Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 10 January 2020
Breaking
Canada: Ukrainian Airlines flight shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile Iran will Take Harsher Revenge Soon-IRGC Iraq oil ministry denies China's CNPC pulls staff from West Qurna oilfield 65 killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral in Iran Russia's Putin meets Assad in surprise visit to Syria Russia offers Iraq S-400 air defense system to protect airspace 35 killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral in Iran US Slams Russia, China For Blocking UN Statement On Embassy Attack Germany to withdraw some of its troops from Iraq There has been no decision to leave Iraq: Pentagon's chief
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 10 January 2020 02:58 PM

Britain advises against all travel to Iran

uk

Britain on Friday said it was advising against all travel to Iran as information suggested a Ukrainian airliner that crashed on Wednesday had probably been shot down by Iran.


"Given the body of information that UIA Flight 752 was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, and the heightened tensions, we are now advising British nationals not to travel to Iran," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.


"We also recommend against taking a flight to, from and within Iran," he added, in a statement from the Foreign Office.


"We urgently need a full and transparent investigation to establish what caused the crash."

Related Stories
Read
crash

Dutch FM: Iranian missile likely shot down Ukraine jet 10 January 2020 05:06 PM

2

IS Attacks Iraqi Police Checkpoint in South of Kirkuk 10 January 2020 04:25 PM

1

Bus plunges into Iranian ravine killing at least 19 people, reports say 10 January 2020 04:18 PM

lna bp

Haftar vows to continue military offensive in Tripoli 10 January 2020 03:17 PM

120204115520555360882

Canada: Ukrainian Airlines flight shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile 10 January 2020 11:01 AM

canada

Canada PM says evidence indicates Iran shot down Ukraine jet 09 January 2020 11:52 PM

trump

Trump says he has approved increased US sanctions on Iran 09 January 2020 11:33 PM

EN090v_W4AAisOx

Iran will Take Harsher Revenge Soon-IRGC 09 January 2020 03:02 PM

Comments