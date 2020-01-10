Canada: Ukrainian Airlines flight shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile

Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadian officials have intelligence from their own sources and Canada's allies that shows Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani, is killed by an airstrike in Iraq, which was ordered by President Donald Trump. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the airstrikes disrupted an "imminent attack" in the region that put American lives at risk. After the strike, the US announced it will deploy thousands of additional troops to the Middle East.

Sunday: The military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader said his country's retaliation to the killing will certainly be a military response "against military sites."

Wednesday: In the early hours of Wednesday local time, Iranian ballistic missiles struck two bases housing US forces in Iraq. Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Tehran "concluded proportionate measures in self-defense." In a statement Wednesday, Trump said the strikes appeared to be the extent of Iran's actions and pledged more US sanctions on Tehran, signaling a scaling down of tensions -- at least for the moment.
