Friday, 10 January 2020
Friday، 10 January 2020

Salih, Turkish FM discuss regional developments

Into the Presidential Palace in Baghdad today, holding a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, President Salih stressed the importance of continuous coordination and joint work which would avert Iraq and the region the conflicts and the war. We don't want our territory to be a staging post for any hostile action against any of our neighbors, or be as a battleground for a proxy-war, he added.


There is imperative need to find a way to come together and to intensify diplomatic efforts aiming at alleviating the escalated tension, exercising utmost restraint as well as defusing the crisis so that the peoples of the region could enjoy stability, security and well-being, the President highlighted.


Turkish FM confirmed his country's support to Iraq's sovereignty and stability, indicating the necessity of easing the escalating tension as well as looking forward to having a positive and useful dialogue to cope with the sensitive situation unfolding in the region.


The meeting discussed ways to enhance and develop bilateral relations between Iraq and Turkey so as to serve the interests of the two friendly peoples.


Emphasis was placed on the regional and international events, in addition to issues of common concern.

