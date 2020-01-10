Salih meets ambassadors of France, UK, Germany

President Barham Salih met today at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad with UK's Ambassador Stephen Hickey, Germany's Ambassador Ole Diehl and France's Ambassador Bruno Aubert.



The discussion at the meeting underlined the efforts to tackle the current crisis, to defuse the situation, further to exercise restraint. Iraq's national sovereignty must be protected and security and stability across the country must be maintained, they asserted.



The Ambassadors, in their turn, emphasized their countries' support for Iraq's sovereignty and security, underscored the importance of continued collaborative work between all regional and international parties to establish mutual understanding and peace in the region and the world.