Thursday, 09 January 2020
Thursday، 09 January 2020 01:07 PM

Iran's U.N. envoy dismisses any cooperation with Trump amid sanctions: IRNA

Iran UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations dismissed as “unbelievable” what he said was President Donald Trump’s call for cooperation given Washington was imposing sanctions on Tehran, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday. 


Majid Takht Ravanchi, in what appeared to be Iran’s first official reaction to Trump’s address after an Iranian missile attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops, was quoted as saying Washington had “initiated a new series of escalation and animosity with Iran” by killing an Iranian general on Jan. 3.

