Thursday, 09 January 2020
Thursday، 09 January 2020 01:04 PM

Iran's Guards warn of 'harsher revenge' after missile strikes on U.S. targets: agency

A Revolutionary Guards commander said Iran would take “harsher revenge soon” after Tehran launched missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq in retaliation for last week’s U.S. killing of an Iranian general, Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday. 


The agency was quoting senior commander Abdollah Araghi, speaking after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran appeared to be “standing down” after the missile strikes that did not harm any U.S. troops in Iraq. 


In a separate report, Tasnim quoted the deputy Guards head, Ali Fadavi, as saying Iranian missile attacks on U.S. targets were a display of Iran’s military power and said U.S. forces “couldn’t do a damn thing.”

