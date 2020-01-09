Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 09 January 2020
Thursday، 09 January 2020 12:24 AM

Parliament speaker rejects Iranian violation of Iraqi sovereignty

halbousi2

The speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Mohamed al-Halbousi, on Wednesday condemned a salvo of retaliatory Iranian missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing US-led troops as a "violation of Iraqi sovereignty," AFP reported.


Halbousi, the most senior Sunni Arab in Iraq's confessional power-sharing system, called for urgent measures to stop Iraq being turned into a proxy battlefield for outside powers, including Shiite Iran.


"While we condemn the Iranian violation of Iraqi sovereignty at dawn today... we confirm our absolute refusal to the conflicting parties to use the Iraqi arena to settle scores," he said.

