Thursday, 09 January 2020
Thursday، 09 January 2020 12:17 AM

Iraqi president, UK ambassador urge de-escalation in Iraq

Meeting with Stephen Hickey, British Ambassador to Iraq Wednesday in Baghdad, President Barham Salih highlighted the importance of continuous coordination and joint work which would prevent conflicts and wars from being occurred in Iraq and the region, the Presidency said in a statement.


Furthermore, collaboration and partnership will be needed to promote regional and international peace and security, he added.


Violation of Iraq's sovereignty must be halted as well as Iraq must not be turned into a battleground to settle scores for regional and international states, Salih said.


Hickey pledged his country's support for Iraq's sovereignty and stability, noting the importance of exercising restraint, urging efforts to restart positive dialogue to find a way to de-escalate the crisis instead of further exacerbation of the situation which is sweeping the region.

