Wednesday, 08 January 2020
Wednesday، 08 January 2020 02:41 PM

Iraqi PM received word from Iran about missile attack: spokesman

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi received a verbal message from Iran in which it told him its response to the U.S. killing of its top general was either imminent or under way, his spokesman said in a statement. 


Tehran told Abdul Mahdi it would only target locations where U.S. forces were present but did not specify the locations, his spokesman said. 


Abdul Mahdi simultaneously received a call from the United States while missiles were falling on the American wing of the Ain al-Assad air base in Anbar province and the Harir air base in Erbil, the spokesman said. 


There have been no reports of casualties from either the Iraqi military or the U.S.-led coalition.

