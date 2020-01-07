Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 08 January 2020
Breaking
65 killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral in Iran Russia's Putin meets Assad in surprise visit to Syria Russia offers Iraq S-400 air defense system to protect airspace 35 killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral in Iran US Slams Russia, China For Blocking UN Statement On Embassy Attack Germany to withdraw some of its troops from Iraq There has been no decision to leave Iraq: Pentagon's chief Soleimani’s assassination has cornered Iran Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal Iraqi militia warns security forces to stay away from US bases
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 07 January 2020 11:57 PM

Canada says some troops in Iraq to be moved temporarily to Kuwait for safety

Canada troops

Some of Canada’s 500 military personnel based in Iraq will be temporarily moved to Kuwait for safety reasons, the country’s top military official said on Tuesday, due to fears of possible retaliation there after a U.S. drone strike on Iran’s top military commander. 


General Jonathan Vance, chief of the defense staff, said in a letter to military families that “the news coming out of the Middle East is alarming for many of you.” 

“Some of our people will be moved temporarily from Iraq to Kuwait,” he added. Simply put, we are doing this to ensure their safety and security.” 


Some of the Canadian troops are taking part in a NATO mission while others are running Operation Impact, a Canadian initiative to train soldiers in Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Kuwait. In all some 800 Canadian troops are in the Middle East. 

Earlier in the day, NATO said it was moving some of its trainers out of Iraq, without giving details. 


Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday and the two men “emphasized the importance of de-escalating tensions and the need to support security and stability in Iraq,” Trudeau’s office said in a statement.

Related Stories
Read
macron-france-latest-protest-fuel-tax-hikes-cgt-1052152

France advises its nationals against going to Iran and Iraq 07 January 2020 11:53 PM

160617183033-guterres-full-169

Iraqi president receives phone call from U.N. Guterres: Iraqi state TV 07 January 2020 11:50 PM

US troops

No Iraqi request to withdraw U.S. forces, Pentagon says 07 January 2020 11:43 PM

iran_funeral

65 killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral in Iran 07 January 2020 10:53 PM

download

Russia offers Iraq S-400 air defense system to protect airspace 07 January 2020 05:23 PM

im-81191

U.S. troops not going to leave Iraq: Mark Esper 07 January 2020 12:53 PM

tropas-de-alemania-salen-de-irak-igual-reino-u.width-400

Germany to withdraw some of its troops from Iraq 07 January 2020 12:06 PM

IMG_7138-600x328

There has been no decision to leave Iraq: Pentagon's chief 07 January 2020 01:29 AM

Comments