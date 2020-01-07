Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 08 January 2020
Breaking
65 killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral in Iran Russia's Putin meets Assad in surprise visit to Syria Russia offers Iraq S-400 air defense system to protect airspace 35 killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral in Iran US Slams Russia, China For Blocking UN Statement On Embassy Attack Germany to withdraw some of its troops from Iraq There has been no decision to leave Iraq: Pentagon's chief Soleimani’s assassination has cornered Iran Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal Iraqi militia warns security forces to stay away from US bases
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 07 January 2020 11:50 PM

Iraqi president receives phone call from U.N. Guterres: Iraqi state TV

160617183033-guterres-full-169

Iraqi President Barham Salih received a phone call from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday in which they discussed regional developments, Iraqi state TV and state news agency (INA) reported. 


Guterres expressed concern over the escalation that threatens international peace and security, and he stressed the necessity of self-restraint and wisdom in resolving the crises, Iraqi state TV said. 


On his side Salih affirmed in the phone call that Iraq is keen to become an arena for regional and international peace, the state TV added.

Related Stories
Read
Canada troops

Canada says some troops in Iraq to be moved temporarily to Kuwait for safety 07 January 2020 11:57 PM

macron-france-latest-protest-fuel-tax-hikes-cgt-1052152

France advises its nationals against going to Iran and Iraq 07 January 2020 11:53 PM

US troops

No Iraqi request to withdraw U.S. forces, Pentagon says 07 January 2020 11:43 PM

iran_funeral

65 killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral in Iran 07 January 2020 10:53 PM

download

Russia offers Iraq S-400 air defense system to protect airspace 07 January 2020 05:23 PM

im-81191

U.S. troops not going to leave Iraq: Mark Esper 07 January 2020 12:53 PM

tropas-de-alemania-salen-de-irak-igual-reino-u.width-400

Germany to withdraw some of its troops from Iraq 07 January 2020 12:06 PM

IMG_7138-600x328

There has been no decision to leave Iraq: Pentagon's chief 07 January 2020 01:29 AM

Comments