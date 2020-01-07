Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 08 January 2020
Tuesday، 07 January 2020 11:43 PM

No Iraqi request to withdraw U.S. forces, Pentagon says

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday he hadn’t received a request from Iraq to withdraw U.S. troops from the country and noted that an Iraqi parliamentary resolution requesting a pullout was non-binding. 


“To the best of my knowledge, I haven’t received any communication from (Iraq’s prime minister) or the Iraqi government about the legislation, or about an order or a request to withdraw U.S. forces,” Esper told a news conference at the Pentagon. 


The United States has more than 5,000 troops in Iraq, where they are training Iraqi forces and leading a coalition battling the remnants of Islamic State. 


