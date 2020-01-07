Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 08 January 2020
Tuesday، 07 January 2020 11:41 PM

U.S. should expect some form of Iranian retaliation: Pentagon

Mark Esper

The United States should expect that Iran will retaliate over the U.S. killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday. 


“I think we should expect that they will retaliate in some way, shape or form,” Esper told a news briefing at the Pentagon, adding that such retaliation could be through Iran-backed proxy groups outside of Iran or “by their own hand.” 


“We’re prepared for any contingency. And then we will respond appropriately to whatever they do.”

