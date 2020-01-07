Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 07 January 2020
Breaking
Russia's Putin meets Assad in surprise visit to Syria Russia offers Iraq S-400 air defense system to protect airspace 35 killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral in Iran US Slams Russia, China For Blocking UN Statement On Embassy Attack Germany to withdraw some of its troops from Iraq There has been no decision to leave Iraq: Pentagon's chief Soleimani’s assassination has cornered Iran Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal Iraqi militia warns security forces to stay away from US bases Britain warns citizens against travel to Iraq, Iran
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 07 January 2020 05:23 PM

Russia offers Iraq S-400 air defense system to protect airspace

download

Russia has offered Iraq their S-400 air defense system to protect their airspace, RIA Novosti reported this week, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the report, the Iraqi military may purchase the Russian S-400 system after it was offered to them to “ensure the country’s sovereignty and reliable protection of airspace.”

“Iraq is a partner of Russia in the field of military-technical cooperation, and the Russian Federation can supply the necessary funds to ensure the sovereignty of the country and reliable protection of airspace, including the supply of S-400 missiles and other components of the air defense system, such as Buk-M3, Tor -M2 “and so on,” a member of the Public Council for the Russian Ministry of Defense said, as quoted by Avia.Pro.

Experts reportedly drew attention to the fact that a few months ago, Iraq was seriously mulling the possibility of acquiring the Russian air defense system; however, they reportedly backed off after pressure from the U.S.

If Iraq were to acquire the S-400 system, however, they would be the second country in the Middle East to have this air defense equipment in their arsenal.

Related Stories
Read
im-81191

U.S. troops not going to leave Iraq: Mark Esper 07 January 2020 12:53 PM

3247462

Germany to withdraw some of its troops from Iraq 07 January 2020 12:06 PM

IMG_7138-600x328

There has been no decision to leave Iraq: Pentagon's chief 07 January 2020 01:29 AM

Boris Johnson

British PM, Iraqi PM agree on need to de-escalate regional tensions: UK statement 06 January 2020 05:09 PM

106320500-1578090567240gettyimages-1197359211

Trump Threatens Iraq ‘Very Big Sanctions’ Unless It Pays Back Billions If US Troops to Withdraw 06 January 2020 03:54 PM

U.S._Embassy_in_Baghdad_Iraq-880x495

Several wounded in rocket attack near US Embassy in Iraq 06 January 2020 03:05 PM

medium_2020-01-06-1ec671d3e3

Get to Know secrets missions of US 82nd Devil`s Division 06 January 2020 01:18 PM

1578241514_10244601+1iran010620

Blowback: Iran abandons nuclear limits after US killing 06 January 2020 12:34 AM

Comments