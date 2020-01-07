Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday، 07 January 2020 12:50 PM

US Slams Russia, China For Blocking UN Statement On Embassy Attack

embassyattack

The United States slammed Russia and China for blocking a United Nations Security council statement condemning the Dec. 31 mob attack on the US embassy in Baghdad — an event which precipitated the Trump administration's order to take out Soleimani days later, accusing the IRGC Quds Force leader of plotting more attacks on Americans.

The US advanced the UN statement “underscoring the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises” — but to pass in needs agreement of the 15-member Security Council by consensus.

 

Reuters quoted the US mission to the UN as saying that while 27 countries spoke out against the attack on the Baghdad embassy, Russia and China blocked a formal statement. 

US officials said the majority stood with Washington “in stark contrast to the United Nations Security Council’s silence due to two permanent members – Russia and China – not allowing a statement to proceed.”

This after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo a day after Soleimani's death that the US had launched an “illegal power” move which should instead be based on dialogue with Tehran. 

