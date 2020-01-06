Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 06 January 2020
Breaking
Soleimani’s assassination has cornered Iran Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal Iraqi militia warns security forces to stay away from US bases Britain warns citizens against travel to Iraq, Iran Qatari's FM minister meets with Iran’s Zarif in Tehran US’ Pompeo thanks Israel’s Netanyahu for support over Iraq strike Iraqi protester shot dead as anti-regime rallies continue U.S. bolster Mideast military presence after protests at embassy in Baghdad Kuwait condemns attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad US deploys more forces in Iraq, Pompeo postpones vsit to Ukraine
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 06 January 2020 05:21 PM

Saudi Arabia appeals for calm after killing of Iranian general

Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Monday the kingdom does not want to see further escalation of tensions in the region at a “very dangerous moment”, following Friday’s killing by a U.S. drone of Iran’s most prominent military commander. 


“We are very keen that the situation in the region doesn’t escalate any further. It’s certainly a very dangerous moment and we have to be conscious of the risks and dangers not just to the region but to wider global security,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a news briefing in Riyadh. 


“We hope that all actors take all the steps necessary to prevent any further escalation and any provocation,” he said.

Related Stories
Read
erdogan

Turkey says it will send military experts, advisers to Libya 06 January 2020 05:16 PM

Why Iran’s nuclear blackmail gambit will fail

Russia sees no nuclear proliferation threat after Iran's enrichment decision 06 January 2020 05:13 PM

Soleimani funeral

Huge crowds in Iran for general's funeral as new commander promises revenge 06 January 2020 05:06 PM

ENmNRLxU4AA002Z

Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal 06 January 2020 03:57 PM

1200x696

Turkish Military Forces Arrive in Libya Gradually, Erdogan Says 06 January 2020 12:37 AM

haifa

Iran threatens to target Israel's Haifa, military centers 05 January 2020 08:55 PM

Sultan Qaboos

Iran reportedly rejects Omani offer of mediation with US 05 January 2020 02:15 PM

Abdolrahim Mousavi

U.S. lacks courage for military confrontation with Iran: Iran army chief 05 January 2020 01:49 PM

Comments