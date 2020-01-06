Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 06 January 2020
Monday، 06 January 2020 05:13 PM

Russia sees no nuclear proliferation threat after Iran's enrichment decision

Why Iran’s nuclear blackmail gambit will fail

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it saw no threat of nuclear weapons proliferation after Iran’s decision to abandon limitations on enriching uranium. 


The ministry said that Russia remained fully committed to the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. 


Iran announced on Sunday that it would lift limitations on uranium enrichment, taking a further step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers, but said it would continue to cooperate with the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

