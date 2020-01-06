Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 06 January 2020
Breaking
Soleimani’s assassination has cornered Iran Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal Iraqi militia warns security forces to stay away from US bases Britain warns citizens against travel to Iraq, Iran Qatari's FM minister meets with Iran’s Zarif in Tehran US’ Pompeo thanks Israel’s Netanyahu for support over Iraq strike Iraqi protester shot dead as anti-regime rallies continue U.S. bolster Mideast military presence after protests at embassy in Baghdad Kuwait condemns attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad US deploys more forces in Iraq, Pompeo postpones vsit to Ukraine
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 06 January 2020 05:09 PM

British PM, Iraqi PM agree on need to de-escalate regional tensions: UK statement

Boris Johnson

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with Iraq’s Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi on the need to de-escalate tensions in the region when they spoke by phone on Monday, according to a UK statement. 


Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on Friday. 


“The leaders discussed the need to deescalate tensions in the region following the death of Qassem Soleimani and agreed to work together to find a diplomatic way forward,” a statement from Johnson’s office said. 


“The Prime Minister underlined the UK’s unwavering commitment to Iraq’s stability and sovereignty and emphasized the importance of the continued fight against the shared threat from ISIS.”

Related Stories
Read
106320500-1578090567240gettyimages-1197359211

Trump Threatens Iraq ‘Very Big Sanctions’ Unless It Pays Back Billions If US Troops to Withdraw 06 January 2020 03:54 PM

U.S._Embassy_in_Baghdad_Iraq-880x495

Several wounded in rocket attack near US Embassy in Iraq 06 January 2020 03:05 PM

medium_2020-01-06-1ec671d3e3

Get to Know secrets missions of US 82nd Devil`s Division 06 January 2020 01:18 PM

1578241514_10244601+1iran010620

Blowback: Iran abandons nuclear limits after US killing 06 January 2020 12:34 AM

speaker

Iraqi parliament passes resolution to end foreign troop presence 05 January 2020 08:52 PM

isis

US-led coalition says stopped most counter-ISIS operations 05 January 2020 08:49 PM

al2

Arab League chief concerned about developments in Iraq 05 January 2020 08:47 PM

iraq parliament

Iraq parliament to convene amid calls to expel U.S. troops 05 January 2020 01:45 PM

Comments