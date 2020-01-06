Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 06 January 2020
Breaking
Soleimani’s assassination has cornered Iran Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal Iraqi militia warns security forces to stay away from US bases Britain warns citizens against travel to Iraq, Iran Qatari's FM minister meets with Iran’s Zarif in Tehran US’ Pompeo thanks Israel’s Netanyahu for support over Iraq strike Iraqi protester shot dead as anti-regime rallies continue U.S. bolster Mideast military presence after protests at embassy in Baghdad Kuwait condemns attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad US deploys more forces in Iraq, Pompeo postpones vsit to Ukraine
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 06 January 2020 03:05 PM

Several wounded in rocket attack near US Embassy in Iraq

U.S._Embassy_in_Baghdad_Iraq-880x495
 Three Katyusha rockets landed inside Iraq’s Green Zone close to the U.S. Embassy on Sunday night, the Iraqi military reported.

Three additional rockets fell in the nearby Al-Jadriya neighborhood of Baghdad, according to the military.
Six people were wounded in the attacks, according to Iraqi media reports.

The attack—the second in as many nights—comes just days after the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday.

Iran has since vowed to avenge Soleimani’s death, with its ambassador to the United Nations informing the Security Council know that Tehran reserves the right to self-defense under international law.

Earlier on Sunday, in response to Soleimani’s killing, Iraq’s parliament supported a recommendation by Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi that all foreign troops, including American troops, be ordered out of the country.
Related Stories
Read
Boris Johnson

British PM, Iraqi PM agree on need to de-escalate regional tensions: UK statement 06 January 2020 05:09 PM

106320500-1578090567240gettyimages-1197359211

Trump Threatens Iraq ‘Very Big Sanctions’ Unless It Pays Back Billions If US Troops to Withdraw 06 January 2020 03:54 PM

medium_2020-01-06-1ec671d3e3

Get to Know secrets missions of US 82nd Devil`s Division 06 January 2020 01:18 PM

1578241514_10244601+1iran010620

Blowback: Iran abandons nuclear limits after US killing 06 January 2020 12:34 AM

speaker

Iraqi parliament passes resolution to end foreign troop presence 05 January 2020 08:52 PM

isis

US-led coalition says stopped most counter-ISIS operations 05 January 2020 08:49 PM

al2

Arab League chief concerned about developments in Iraq 05 January 2020 08:47 PM

iraq parliament

Iraq parliament to convene amid calls to expel U.S. troops 05 January 2020 01:45 PM

Comments