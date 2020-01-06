Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 06 January 2020
Breaking
Soleimani’s assassination has cornered Iran Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal Iraqi militia warns security forces to stay away from US bases Britain warns citizens against travel to Iraq, Iran Qatari's FM minister meets with Iran’s Zarif in Tehran US’ Pompeo thanks Israel’s Netanyahu for support over Iraq strike Iraqi protester shot dead as anti-regime rallies continue U.S. bolster Mideast military presence after protests at embassy in Baghdad Kuwait condemns attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad US deploys more forces in Iraq, Pompeo postpones vsit to Ukraine
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 06 January 2020 01:18 PM

Get to Know secrets missions of US 82nd Devil`s Division

medium_2020-01-06-1ec671d3e3
The US military has sent a new group of Airborne Infantry Battalion to the Middle East, amid tensions between Washington and Tehran following the killing of the Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a US strike in front of Baghdad airport.

A new group of a paratroop infantry battalion, from the US 82nd Airborne Division, left Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

These forces will join approximately 750 soldiers who were sent, earlier this week, to the Middle East.

The Pentagon has announced its intention to send about 3,000 additional soldiers to the area from the "82" division.

This “82” division was known as “Death from the Top,” and it is also called the “Devil 82”, an American airborne infantry division.

It was formed in 1917 during World War I, the division specializes in airdrops and paragliding, and its mission is to respond to emergencies anywhere.

This division is part of the 18th Airborne Weapon, and it consists of 6 brigades, which are "Devil Brigade", "Falcon Brigade", " Panther Brigade", "Field Artillery Brigade", "Combat Aviation Brigade" and " 82nd Brigade Support Battalion".

The American military contingent participated in the First and Second World Wars, and the Vietnam, Panama, and Afghanistan wars and counter-terrorism operations were fought.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with an unprecedented strike, if the United States was attacked by Tehran.
Trump said through his personal Twitter account: "If Iran attacks us again, it will be hit harder than any previous strike suffered."

In another tweet, the US President added: "If Iran attacks American bases or any American, we will direct our best military hardware against them without hesitation."

In response to Iranian threats of selecting 35 American sites to target in addition to Israel, Trump's threats came, clear that Washington has identified 52 Iranian sites that the army will strike if Iran targets any Americans or any American assets.

Trump's response comes after Tasnim News Agency quoted a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander as saying that Iran would punish the Americans wherever they were, in response to Soleimani's death.
Related Stories
Read
Boris Johnson

British PM, Iraqi PM agree on need to de-escalate regional tensions: UK statement 06 January 2020 05:09 PM

106320500-1578090567240gettyimages-1197359211

Trump Threatens Iraq ‘Very Big Sanctions’ Unless It Pays Back Billions If US Troops to Withdraw 06 January 2020 03:54 PM

U.S._Embassy_in_Baghdad_Iraq-880x495

Several wounded in rocket attack near US Embassy in Iraq 06 January 2020 03:05 PM

1578241514_10244601+1iran010620

Blowback: Iran abandons nuclear limits after US killing 06 January 2020 12:34 AM

speaker

Iraqi parliament passes resolution to end foreign troop presence 05 January 2020 08:52 PM

isis

US-led coalition says stopped most counter-ISIS operations 05 January 2020 08:49 PM

al2

Arab League chief concerned about developments in Iraq 05 January 2020 08:47 PM

iraq parliament

Iraq parliament to convene amid calls to expel U.S. troops 05 January 2020 01:45 PM

Comments