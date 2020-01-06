Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 06 January 2020
Breaking
Iraqi militia warns security forces to stay away from US bases Britain warns citizens against travel to Iraq, Iran Qatari's FM minister meets with Iran’s Zarif in Tehran US’ Pompeo thanks Israel’s Netanyahu for support over Iraq strike Iraqi protester shot dead as anti-regime rallies continue U.S. bolster Mideast military presence after protests at embassy in Baghdad Kuwait condemns attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad US deploys more forces in Iraq, Pompeo postpones vsit to Ukraine Lebanese news anchor Najwa Qassem passes away US warns citizens against travel to Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 06 January 2020 12:34 AM

Blowback: Iran abandons nuclear limits after US killing

1578241514_10244601+1iran010620
 The blowback over the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general mounted Sunday as Iran announced it will no longer abide by the limits contained in the 2015 nuclear deal and Iraq's Parliament called for the expulsion of all American troops from Iraqi soil.

The twin developments could bring Iran closer to building an atomic bomb and enable the Islamic State group to stage a comeback in Iraq, making the Middle East a far more dangerous and unstable place.

Iranian state television cited a statement by President Hassan Rouhani's administration saying the country would not observe limits on fuel enrichment, on the size of its enriched uranium stockpile and on its research and development activities.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran no longer faces any limitations in operations," a state TV broadcaster said.

In Iraq, meanwhile, lawmakers voted in favor of a resolution calling for an end to the foreign military presence in the country, including the estimated 5,200 U.S. troops stationed to help battle Islamic State extremists. The bill is subject to approval by the Iraqi government but has the backing of the outgoing prime minister.

In yet another sign of rising tensions and threats of retaliation over the deadly airstrike, the U.S.-led military coalition in Iraq said it is putting the battle against IS on hold to focus on protecting its own troops and bases.
Related Stories
Read
speaker

Iraqi parliament passes resolution to end foreign troop presence 05 January 2020 08:52 PM

isis

US-led coalition says stopped most counter-ISIS operations 05 January 2020 08:49 PM

al2

Arab League chief concerned about developments in Iraq 05 January 2020 08:47 PM

iraq parliament

Iraq parliament to convene amid calls to expel U.S. troops 05 January 2020 01:45 PM

ca4f2496-3114-4e7a-8606-22e56f4be4a2_16x9_788x442

Iraqi militia warns security forces to stay away from US bases 04 January 2020 10:45 PM

iraq

Many missiles land in Green Zone, air base: Iraqi military 04 January 2020 10:10 PM

mahdi

Abd Al-Mahdi obeys Iran, announces mourning after Soleimani's death 04 January 2020 10:07 PM

kataieb

Iran-backed Kata'ib Hezbollah urges security forces to stay away from US bases 04 January 2020 10:04 PM

Comments