Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 05 January 2020
Breaking
Iraqi militia warns security forces to stay away from US bases Britain warns citizens against travel to Iraq, Iran Qatari's FM minister meets with Iran’s Zarif in Tehran US’ Pompeo thanks Israel’s Netanyahu for support over Iraq strike Iraqi protester shot dead as anti-regime rallies continue U.S. bolster Mideast military presence after protests at embassy in Baghdad Kuwait condemns attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad US deploys more forces in Iraq, Pompeo postpones vsit to Ukraine Lebanese news anchor Najwa Qassem passes away US warns citizens against travel to Iraq
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 05 January 2020 02:15 PM

Iran reportedly rejects Omani offer of mediation with US

Sultan Qaboos

The Sultanate of Oman called on the United States and Iran to seek dialogue to ease the tensions after a U.S. drone attack in Baghdad on Friday killed the Iranian Qods Force commander, a statement said.


The statement, according to Oman News Agency, also calls on the international community to urge both sides to de-escalate.


The Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi on Saturday evening condoled his Iranian counterpart Mohammad-Javad Zarif in a phone call and conferred with him on the recent developments in the region. Details of their talks have not been revealed.

 

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency, the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen which is close to the Lebanese Hezbollah and Iran, quoted an "informed source" on Sunday as saying that Iran has refused any mediation.


An Omani delegation sent to Tehran on Saturday had to leave the country without meeting with Iranian officials, Al-Mayadeen claimed.


Oman maintains good ties with Iran and has mediated between Tehran and Washington during the past four decades, particularly in the process of nuclear talks. On several occasions the Sultanate acted as a mediator between the two countries for exchange of prisoners.

Related Stories
Read
Abdolrahim Mousavi

U.S. lacks courage for military confrontation with Iran: Iran army chief 05 January 2020 01:49 PM

US President Donald Trump

Iran condemns Trump as 'terrorist in a suit' after attack threat 05 January 2020 01:38 PM

net

Pompeo says spoke with Israel's Netanyahu about Iran threat 05 January 2020 12:47 AM

uk

UK says US is entitled to defend itself following Iraq attack 05 January 2020 12:35 AM

ship

Britain's navy to accompany UK-flagged ships through Strait of Hormuz 04 January 2020 11:55 PM

britain-flag

Britain warns citizens against travel to Iraq, Iran 04 January 2020 06:49 PM

20cf72a0-3df8-42b0-a043-7c13d1a80232_16x9_788x442

Qatari's FM minister meets with Iran’s Zarif in Tehran 04 January 2020 05:52 PM

Hezbollah Flag - Flickr - upyernoz

Hezbollah official says response of 'axis of resistance' to Soleimani killing will be decisive: al Mayadeen 04 January 2020 04:05 PM

Comments