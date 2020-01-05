Iran reportedly rejects Omani offer of mediation with US

The Sultanate of Oman called on the United States and Iran to seek dialogue to ease the tensions after a U.S. drone attack in Baghdad on Friday killed the Iranian Qods Force commander, a statement said.



The statement, according to Oman News Agency, also calls on the international community to urge both sides to de-escalate.



The Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi on Saturday evening condoled his Iranian counterpart Mohammad-Javad Zarif in a phone call and conferred with him on the recent developments in the region. Details of their talks have not been revealed.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency, the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen which is close to the Lebanese Hezbollah and Iran, quoted an "informed source" on Sunday as saying that Iran has refused any mediation.



An Omani delegation sent to Tehran on Saturday had to leave the country without meeting with Iranian officials, Al-Mayadeen claimed.



Oman maintains good ties with Iran and has mediated between Tehran and Washington during the past four decades, particularly in the process of nuclear talks. On several occasions the Sultanate acted as a mediator between the two countries for exchange of prisoners.