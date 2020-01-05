Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 05 January 2020
Sunday، 05 January 2020 01:49 PM

U.S. lacks courage for military confrontation with Iran: Iran army chief

Abdolrahim Mousavi

The United States lacks the courage for military confrontation with Iran, the Islamic Republic’s army chief said on Sunday, according to state TV. 


“In a potential conflict in the future, which I don’t think they (Americans) have the courage to carry out, there it will become clear where the numbers five and two will belong,” Iran’s Army chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said in response to a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday. 


Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites “very hard” if Iran attacks Americans or U.S. assets after a drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

