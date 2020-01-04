Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday، 04 January 2020 10:07 PM

Abd Al-Mahdi obeys Iran, announces mourning after Soleimani's death

mahdi

Iraq's Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi obeyed Iran despite people's will and announced a three-day mourning period across Iraq after the killing of Qassem Soleimani, chief of Iranian Quds Force, who is accused of killing millions in the Middle East.

 

Soleimani was killed by US airstrikes earlier in January.


"Prime Minister and Commander in Chief Adel Abdul Mahdi orders the deceleration of national mourning for the souls of the martyrs for three days as of Saturday," his office said in a statement.

