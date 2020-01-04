Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 04 January 2020
Saturday، 04 January 2020 05:52 PM

Qatari's FM minister meets with Iran’s Zarif in Tehran

20cf72a0-3df8-42b0-a043-7c13d1a80232_16x9_788x442

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani met and held talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in an unannounced visit to Tehran on Saturday, according to state media reports.

The two diplomats discussed the latest developments in the region, including the killing of the former commander of the Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Qassem Soleimani, the semi-official ISNA news agency said.

The US killed Soleimani in an overnight attack in Baghdad, Iraq authorized by US President Donald Trump. A senior Trump administration official said Soleimani had been planning imminent attacks on US personnel in the Middle East.

Al-Thani will also meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, ISNA said.

