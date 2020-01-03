Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 04 January 2020
Breaking
US’ Pompeo thanks Israel’s Netanyahu for support over Iraq strike Iraqi protester shot dead as anti-regime rallies continue U.S. bolster Mideast military presence after protests at embassy in Baghdad Kuwait condemns attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad US deploys more forces in Iraq, Pompeo postpones vsit to Ukraine Lebanese news anchor Najwa Qassem passes away US warns citizens against travel to Iraq Iraq: US forces fire tear gas at Baghdad embassy protesters Trump declares US embassy in Iraq safe Salih condemns attack on US Embassy ‘Attack on Iraqi sovereignty’
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 03 January 2020 09:02 PM

One killed in Paris stabbing, assailant shot dead, say sources

Villejuif_stabbing_20200103
 French police shot dead a knife-wielding man who killed one person and injured at least two others in a park in a suburb south of Paris today, police and sources close to the inquiry said.

The man had attacked “several people” in a park in Villejuif before he was “neutralised”, the Paris police department said.


Sources close to the investigation told AFP one of the victims had later died.

The attacker was shot dead by police in a neighbouring suburb. The attacker’s motive has not been made clear.

At least two other people were wounded, one of them seriously, a source added.


The number two at the interior ministry, Laurent Nunez, travelled to the scene of the stabbings accompanied by Paris police chief Didier Lallement.

France has been hard hit by a string of attacks, many by jihadist extremists, since 2015, with more than 250 killed in total.

Most recently, a police staff member who had converted to a radical version of Islam stabbed four colleagues to death at the Paris police headquarters last October. 
Related Stories
Read
2054118921577960942 (1)

Lebanese news anchor Najwa Qassem passes away 02 January 2020 03:02 PM

Iran

Magnitude 5.8 quake hits Iran, no immediate reports of damage, casualties 02 January 2020 11:06 AM

tunisia

Tunisia's new PM announces forming government 01 January 2020 10:09 PM

2pope

Pope decries violence against women in New Year message 01 January 2020 10:03 PM

191220111759-01-australia-bushfire-1219-exlarge-169

Australian fires latest: seven dead and more than 200 homes destroyed 01 January 2020 02:02 PM

pompeo

Pompeo urges regional allies, UN Sec Gen to discuss Iraq attacks, Iran's behavior 31 December 2019 01:10 PM

ENC1OI_X0AEAACz

Iran seizes ship near Abu Musa island in Gulf for fuel smuggling 30 December 2019 06:58 PM

Breaking

Iran's IRGC seizes ship near Abu Musa, detains crew 30 December 2019 06:32 PM

Comments