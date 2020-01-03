Soleimani behind death of millions: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday commented on the death of Iranian Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani in US strikes, saying he had killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time.
Trump said Soleimani "was plotting to kill many more...but got caught! He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number."
