Saturday, 04 January 2020
Friday، 03 January 2020 06:09 PM

Germany slams Tehran's military provocation: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he spoke with his German counterpart Heiko Maas about Donald Trump's decision to take defensive action to eliminate Qassem Soleimani, head of Iranian IRGC's Quds Force.

"Germany is also concerned over the Iranian regime’s continued military provocations. The US remains committed to de-escalation," he said.

Pompeo said he also discussed the issue with Chinese Politburo Member Yang Jiechi as well as Dominic Raab, MP for Esher and Walton.

"Thankful that our allies recognize the continuing aggressive threats posed by the Iranian Quds Force. The U.S. remains committed to de-escalation."
