Friday، 03 January 2020 06:06 PM

US strike against Soleimani in response to attack: Pompeo

A US air strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian commander aimed to disrupt an “imminent attack” that would have endangered Americans in the Middle East, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in television interviews on Friday, according to Reuters.

Pompeo, in interviews on Fox News and CNN, declined to discuss many details of the alleged threat but said it was “an intelligence based assessment” that drove the US decision to target Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force.
