President Donald Trump advised all Americans to flee Iran immediately

Donald Trump advised all Americans to flee Iran immediately after he ordered a drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.



The president retweeted a warning from the State Department on Friday morning that advised Americans to leave the Middle East nation.



'Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, we urge U.S. citizens to depart Iraq immediately. Due to Iranian-backed militia attacks at the U.S. Embassy compound, all consular operations are suspended. U.S. citizens should not approach the Embassy,' the tweet read.



Trump's initial response to reports that an American airstrike killed the Iranian military leader was to tweet a photo of the American flag.



Iran has vowed 'harsh retaliation' for the strike near Baghdad's airport that killed Soleimani, the architect of its interventions across the Middle East.