Thursday, 02 January 2020
Thursday، 02 January 2020 05:44 PM

US’ Pompeo thanks Israel’s Netanyahu for support over Iraq strike

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his country’s support on efforts to counter Iranian influence following the attack on the US Embassy in Iraq.

After Pompeo spoke to Netanyahu last night, the State Department released a statement saying: “Secretary Pompeo thanked Prime Minister Netanyahu for Israel’s unwavering commitment to countering Iran’s malign regional influence and its condemnation of the December 31 attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad.”

 

It added: “The Secretary and Prime Minister reaffirmed the unbreakable bonds between the United States and Israel.”

Pompeo’s expression of gratitude to Netanyahu comes after Israel yesterday condemned the attack by pro-Iran protestors and groups on the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, as well as accusing Iran of ordering it.

The attack and siege on the embassy on Tuesday was in retaliation for US air strikes that killed 25 Iran-backed Shia militia fighters over the weekend.

