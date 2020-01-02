Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 02 January 2020
Thursday، 02 January 2020 03:02 PM

Lebanese news anchor Najwa Qassem passes away

2054118921577960942 (1)

Renowned Lebanese news anchor Najwa Qassem has shortly passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack in Dubai.

The 52-old senior journalist was known for her intrepid reporting on the Iraq and Lebanese wars in Al Arabiya News channel.

Qassem has received many professional awards, and she was named by Arabian Business Magazine as one of the 100 most powerful women in the Arab world.
Najwa Qassem was awarded Best Female Presenter in 2006 at the Fourth Arab Media Festival.

Qassem’s biography:

Najwa Qassem was born in Lebanon a few years before the Lebanese Civil War. She aspired to study architecture but soon fell in love with media and televised broadcasting.

She first appeared on television in 1993 on the Future TV of Beirut. In 2003 she became a part of the team for Al Arabiya.

Since 2003 Qassem has been a senior anchor for the Al Arabiya news channel.
She has covered numerous wars and assassinations during her career including the assassination of Rafic Hariri in 2005.

Highlights of her broad-reaching career include being named one of the 100 most powerful women in the Arab world by Arabian Business in 2011, as well as the Best Female Presenter by the Arab Media Festival in 2006.

