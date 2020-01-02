Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 02 January 2020
Breaking
US’ Pompeo thanks Israel’s Netanyahu for support over Iraq strike Iraqi protester shot dead as anti-regime rallies continue U.S. bolster Mideast military presence after protests at embassy in Baghdad Kuwait condemns attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad US deploys more forces in Iraq, Pompeo postpones vsit to Ukraine Lebanese news anchor Najwa Qassem passes away US warns citizens against travel to Iraq Iraq: US forces fire tear gas at Baghdad embassy protesters Trump declares US embassy in Iraq safe Salih condemns attack on US Embassy ‘Attack on Iraqi sovereignty’
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 02 January 2020 01:19 PM

US warns citizens against travel to Iraq

202001011255475547

US warned its citizens not to visit Iraq because of “The threat of terrorism, kidnappings and armed conflict”, according to a statement issued by the US department of state on Thursday.

“Sectarian militias pose a threat to all Western interests in various parts of Iraq,“ the statement read.

On Wednesday, the US embassy in Baghdad said in a statement that all public consulate operations have been suspended and advised American citizens not to even approach the compound.

“Due to militia attacks at the US embassy compound, all public consular operations are suspended until further notice. All future appointments are canceled. US citizens are advised to not approach the embassy,” the statement added.

It is worth mentioning that, the US military launched a number of defensive airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against five sites belonging to Hezbollah Brigades-an Iranian backed militia-following the killing of a US civilian contractor, according to the independent.

US President Donald Trump’s administration blames the group for a rocket assault on a military base near Kirkuk, northern Iraq, on Friday, which resulted in the death of an American worker and the injury of several US and Iraqi soldiers.

On his part, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi condemned US airstrikes, describing it as an unacceptable vicious attack that will have dangerous consequences.

Related Stories
Read
20191018_2_38827143_48611012

US’ Pompeo thanks Israel’s Netanyahu for support over Iraq strike 02 January 2020 05:44 PM

23bffa14-f421-4088-a5ed-0b27cfec35c3_16x9_788x442

Iraqi protester shot dead as anti-regime rallies continue 02 January 2020 05:42 PM

download

U.S. bolster Mideast military presence after protests at embassy in Baghdad 02 January 2020 04:18 PM

10CTMduQ

Kuwait condemns attempt to storm US embassy in Baghdad 02 January 2020 03:32 PM

download_4

US deploys more forces in Iraq, Pompeo postpones vsit to Ukraine 02 January 2020 03:21 PM

tamim

Qatari Emir claims supporting Iraq's stability 01 January 2020 10:00 PM

emb

US Embassy suspends public consular operations after attacks 01 January 2020 09:53 PM

Khamenei

Iran's Khamenei strongly condemns U.S. attacks in Iraq: TV 01 January 2020 03:20 PM

Comments